Nineteen local golfers recently completed a week-long tour of the Riverina to continue a wonderful tradition that started way back in 1996.

The GSOH social golf club – GSOH stands for a "good sense of humour" – visited the region in mid-October to play rounds at Narrandera, Griffith, Leeton, and Wagga City golf clubs.

In final results, Steve Whiteman emerged as the overall winner, finishing one shot ahead of runner-up David Naveau, with Whiteman receiving the famous Russell Gersbach Memorial Mug for his victory. Whiteman also won the putting event, earning the Ab Towney and Coug Cowan Memorial Trophy as well.

The team competition was won by Ashley Bullock, Brent Eather, Jim Armstrong, and Will Dargan.

Daily winners were:

Day 1 – Narrandera: Steve Whiteman, 35 points

Day 2 – Griffith: Steve Whiteman, 37 points

Day 3 – Leeton: Rod McMahon, 37 points

Day 4 – Wagga City: Will Dargan, 35 points

Day 5 – Narrandera: Steve Whiteman and David Naveau, 34 points

GSOH organiser, John Gersbach described the tour as another enjoyable and memorable week for all involved.

“Another successful GSOH trip is now done and dusted,” Mr Gersbach said.

“I would like to thank everyone who joined us for a very enjoyable week,” he added.

Planning is already under way for next year’s tour, which is set to take golfers to the Blue Mountains.