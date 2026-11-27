The Walkom Bros’ Mixed Thursday night bowls on November 12 saw 26 avid bowlers take to the greens.

Unfortunately, there can be only one winning team and that went to Peter Mckechnie and Dave McGrath, who defeated Gaye Cottee and Vitt Mascaro. Second place went to Frank Armstrong, Merrill O'Sullivan and Rico Lane, who defeated Peter Collins, Ross Barker and

Neil Riley. Karen Barclay and Robbie Cook defeated Sue Armstrong and Mike Twohill to take third place.

Matt Quill and Craig Britt defeated Paul Wooldridge and Peter Lesueur while Adam Jermyn and Beryl Hobson also defeated Colin Teale and Col Cottee, and Dennis Crimmins and Anthony Coe defeated Ian Hobson and Matt Ball.

In the Ladies Day Tuesday bowls, sponsored by Western Plains Windows and Glass, Kerri Dickson, Cheryl Storch and Merrill O'Sullivan defeated Mary Perry, Ruby Stockings and Judy O'Connor for the win.

Sue O'Dea and Beryl Hobson also defeated Sue Armstrong and Karen Greenhalgh, while in a very close game, Therese Gaio and Annette McMillan defeated Sharon Johnston and Lourace Lawson.

Lucky Draw winners were Lourace Lawson and Cheryl Storch.

Wednesday morning Men’s bowls, sponsored by L.J. Hooker Narromine, had tricky conditions but that didn't seem to bother the winning team of Ron Anderson, Robert Pfeiffer and Greg Hough as they held off Dennis Crimmins, Nick Birbiles and Matt Quill to take the win.

Second place went to Barry Young, Frank Armstrong and Dennis Jasprizza, who defeated Allan Parker, Roger Sherwin and Doug Back, while Leo Balstad, Todd O'Dea and Brian Coffey defeated Dick Whitford, Ross Pharo and Steve Kelly.

In a very close game, Ron Wiegold, Paul Wooldridge and Phill Knight defeated Ray Tickle, Peter Collins and Ian Hobson, and Gavin Cullen, Eric Satchell and Doug Aldis also defeated Ken Whitiker, Bryan O'Sullivan and Norm Johnston in another close game.

Closest game went to Leo Balstad, Todd O'Dea and Brian Coffey.

Doug Back had the only rester for the morning. The jackpot was not won and lives until next week.

Thursday night, November 20, was the final of the Walkom Bros’ Mixed Bowls. The winners on the night were Frank Armstrong and Robbie Cook, who defeated Peter Collins and Ian Hobson.

Second place went to Dennis Crimmins, Matt Ball and Doug Back, who defeated Beryl Hobson, Merrill O'Sullivan and Anthony Coe. There was a draw for third place between the teams of Paul Wooldridge and Col Cottee, and Sue Armstrong and Adam Jermyn.

A huge thank you to the Walkom Bros for their continued support in this much anticipated and hotly contested event.