Semis and schools

This Saturday, October 17, the Women's Consistency Singles Championship reaches semi-final stage with two interesting games from 10am. Bev Goss will take on Bev Margery in the first semi-final, while Kelly Dart will meet Jess Gibson in the other.

That afternoon, the club will conduct its second Members Pairs Dash for Cash event, following the success of the opening tournament earlier this month. With $800 in prizemoney on offer and an entry fee of just $10 per player, another good turnout is expected.

The afternoon will feature three games of eight ends, with a different pairs format in each game. Players enter individually, with partners drawn on the day, making it a great opportunity for members of all grades to mix and enjoy some competitive bowls.

On Sunday, October 18, West Dubbo will then host the Midwest Region School Bowls Day, featuring 12 teams from local schools. The day gets underway from around 10am and promises to be a fantastic opportunity for youngsters to experience the great game of lawn bowls.

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Minor Singles Champions Crowned

Congratulations to John Silk and Kelly Dart, who recently claimed the Men's and Women's Minor Singles Championships respectively.

John produced an outstanding performance in the men's final to defeat John Fardell, 21–7, while Kelly was equally impressive in the women's decider, overcoming Aileen Beecroft, 21–11.

Both John and Kelly now move into A-Grade following their championship victories, with congratulations to both winners and along the runners-up on their efforts throughout the competition.

The club's annual Bowls Presentation Night has been confirmed for Saturday, December 5. Tickets will go on sale from November 1 for what promises to be another enjoyable evening celebrating the achievements of our bowlers.

There could also be a couple of surprises in store on the night, with more details to be revealed shortly.

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Social Bowls

Last Wednesday's Social Bowls attracted another healthy field, with our ladies enjoying their bowls over at Dubbo Macquarie. Back at West Dubbo. It was also a near-full field of men as well with the combination of Frank Bartlett, John Fardell, and Greg Collin taking out the honours, narrowly edging Tony Leonard, John Mack, and Mick Strawhan.

Social Bowls continues every Wednesday and Friday from 10am and names required by 9am. With both jackpots building, there is plenty of incentive to get along for an enjoyable morning on the greens.

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Pennant Preparations Underway for 2027

Although the current season is drawing to a close, preparations are already underway for the 2027 Pennant season. The club's selection committee is preparing to meet to discuss upcoming trials, player information and team preparations for next year.

The Open Gender Pennant competition is confirmed to commence on Saturday, February 13, and soon a nomination sheet for interested players will be placed on the club noticeboard. All members interested in representing the Roos next season are encouraged to put their names forward.

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East Versus West Challenge Returns

One of our annual club fixtures – the East versus West Challenge – is also scheduled for Sunday, November 8. This event always creates plenty of friendly rivalry, good-natured banter and, of course, bragging rights for the winning side. The nomination sheet is now available, and members are encouraged to get their names down for what should be another enjoyable day of bowls.

Until next time, good bowling to everyone, and Go the Roos!