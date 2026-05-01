The last semi-final was played on April 25 in the Women’s Fours Championships at West Dubbo Roos, with Gai Morrison, Kelly Dart, Deb Brown, and Jess Gibson getting the win over Tash Morrison, Amilie Lowe, Di Wilson, and Hayley Sharpe, 25–13.

It was a tight game early, but Jess’s team pulled away and finished strongly to set up a great final against Aileen Beecroft, Lee Erwin, Marg Rich, and Bev Goss this Saturday.

In Club Championships, nominations are open for Women’s and Men’s Minor/Major Pairs competition, so get your name in.

The Women’s Pairs will involve three bowls of 18 ends (knockout format); while the Men’s Pairs will involve three bowls of 21 ends (also knockout format). Teams must total six points (based on 2025 pennant grading) with both comps kicking off on Saturday, May 30.

Entries are also now open to all members (men and women) in the Open Gender Singles Championship starting Sunday, May 31, with the finals on Sunday, June 14. The event will be played in sections of three (18-up) with each competitor playing two games as they mark another.

In Social Bowls highlights, on Wednesday, there was a great turnout in perfect autumn weather with congratulations to Pam Dawson and Tracy Silk who took the win, beating Ann Findlay, Hela Bryan, and Helen Davis. David McGrath and Glenn Morrison grabbed third spot, with Pam Dawson also picking up the lucky draw as the team jackpot rolls-on!

Friday morning was another beauty of a day with 18 bowlers on the green as Warren Brown, Gai Teal, and W. Mey came out on top in getting the better of June Usher, Frank Bartlett, and Graham Ross in a good game.

It was also a great turnout for the Anzac Day Pairs, with the winners John Fardell and Greg Collin, and Gai Teale and Shaun Harper second. The event is back this Saturday afternoon so come down and have a roll!

The last Glow Bowls event for the season is on Friday, May 1, so don’t miss your chance to be part of this fun family event and book with Anthony. Bring your friends, family and enjoy a great night under the lights at a meet open to everyone.