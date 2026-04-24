Fourteen ladies contested the Kintyre Living Social morning on Tuesday, April 7. Winners for the day were Sue O'dea and Beryl Hobson, who defeated Mary Perry and Therese Gaio, while Judy Tighe and Annette McMillan defeated Vicki Hummell and Lourace Lawson.

Sue Armstrong, Anne Knaggs and Judy O'Connor combined to defeat the team of Ruby Stockings, Cheryl Storch and Karen Greenhalgh, and the final of the Women's Minor Pairs was won by Wanda King and Sharon Johnston, who defeated Trish Gosper and Kerri Dickson.

Congratulations to the winners.

Resters for the day were Mary Perry and Beryl Hobson, and lucky draw winners were Therese Gaio and Sue Armstrong.

On Tuesday, April 14, Chris Castlehouse, Judy Tighe and Judy O'Connor defeated Kerri Dickson, Anne Knaggs and Geraldine Jasprizza. Gloria Young, Wanda King and Karen Greenhalgh also defeated Sue Armstrong, Ruby Stockings and Trish Gosper, and Therese Gaio, Cheryl Storch and Beryl Hobson defeated Sue O'dea, Sharon Johnston and Annette McMillan.

Trish Gosper had the only rester for the morning and lucky draw winners were Kerri Dickson and Anne Knaggs.

Men's Wednesday morning social bowls welcomed 32 bowlers to the greens in bright and sunny conditions to contest the Robbie Cook Auto Electrical Triples morning.

The day consisted of four Triples games and two Pairs games. The winners came from the Pairs game of Peter Collins and Doug Back, who defeated Bryan O'Sullivan and Steve Kelly.

Runners-up were Howard Courts, Eric Satchell and Phill Knight, who defeated Ron Wiegold, Nick Birbiles and Brian Coffey. Peter Knaggs, Dennis Jasprizza and Norm Johnston also defeated Ken Whitiker, Vitt Mascaro and Peter Lesueur while Dennis Crimmins, Allan Davies and Wayne Thompson defeated Allan Parker, Leo Balstad and Mel Giddings. Dick Whitford, Eric Bradshaw and Neil Hayburn defeated Ron Anderson, Robert Pfeiffer and Mike Twohill and Frank Armstrong and Col Cottee defeated Trevor Tink and Ian Hobson in their matches.

Frank Armstrong had the only rester for the day and Frank and Col Cottee won the closest game. Jackpot was not won.