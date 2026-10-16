Sunday, October 18, marks the 10th anniversary of the Wyanna Partnership Charity Shoot , which raises funds for the McGrath Foundation.

Held at the Narromine Sporting Clays on Tantitha Rd, Narromine, the event is a fun shoot offering great prizes, an auction, and raffles for a great cause, with food and drink available for participants, said organiser Christine Monk.

"We are fundraising to help fund more McGrath Cancer Care Nurses, because care for all takes a nation," she said.

"By supporting our fundraiser, you're helping fund more nurses and making sure more people can access the care they need when they need it most."

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the pink-themed sporting shoot by the Wyanna Partnership has been doing its bit in this space quietly and without fuss at Narromine Sporting Clays for the past decade.

Cricket legend Glenn McGrath, who hails from Narromine and founded the McGrath Foundation, has attended some of the charity shoots in recent years, Christine said, but is unable to make this year's event.

Dubbo Photo News has been invited to attend the charity shoot, and we'll have more about this important event and photos in a future issue. Details of the upcoming event are in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary, and if you'd like to donate to the cause, visit www.pinkisthecolour.com.au/s/6722/11006/e.