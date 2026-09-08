Current and former players gathered on Saturday, August 15, to mark five decades of continuous club championships and open tournaments.

Yeoval Golf Club celebrated the 50th anniversary of its club championships and open tournament, bringing together 52 current and former golfers for a commemorative meal in the Central West town.

Yeoval, a community of fewer than 500 people about 60 kilometres south of Dubbo, has a golf history dating back to 1930. In the early 1930s, the town had two separate nine-hole courses, neither located at the present showground site.

By 1940, the courses had been consolidated into one 18-hole layout. The club was disbanded soon afterwards following a destructive flood in 1941 and the disruption of the Second World War.

The club re-formed at its current site in the early 1950s but ceased playing again by the 1960s.

The present-day Yeoval Golf Club was established in late 1975 and staged its first club championships and open tournament in 1976. Both events have been contested continuously since then.

Today, the club has 20 playing members, including four veteran members.

Phillip Vaughan serves as club president, while founding member Les Tremain is the current captain.

Anniversary celebration

The club marked the milestone with a celebratory meal attended by 52 current and former golfers. Guests travelled from Laurieton, Newcastle, Orange, Mudgee, Molong, Parkes, Narromine, Dubbo, Wellington, Cumnock and Yeoval.

Past and present players shared reflections on the club’s history and community contribution. Guest speakers were:

Les Tremain — founding member and current captain

Peter Tremain — founding junior member and current secretary

Steve Gough — former president

Kim Job — current vice-captain and long-serving women’s member

Kevin Owens — founding member and former vice-president of the NSW Golf Association

The anniversary recognised the volunteers, players and supporters who have sustained golf in Yeoval and maintained two enduring fixtures on the regional sporting calendar.