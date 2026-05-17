It’s a sport traditionally associated with middle-aged men in smoky pool halls and pubs and clubs, but at only 17-years-of-age, Dubbo College student Max Handley has the snooker world at his feet.

After claiming back-to-back NSW Under 18s titles, the young “potter” snookered all opposition to add the National medal, the Asia-Pacific Championships and, for good measure, the NSW Minors Medal in Albury a few months ago.

Max’s maturity, poise, and talent were also on display at a recent exhibition match against top-rated Aussie opponent Ian Barber at a “Champion of Champions” night at Dubbo RSL’s snooker room.

Max is only the fourth player his age to take the trophy that has been played for on the velvet-covered tabletops of this sport for more than 80 years.

The youngster was introduced to the sport at a tender age when father Nick, who migrated from the snooker halls of England, put a cue in his hand.

“Max took to the sport straight away,” his proud dad explained.

“He had a good eye for the angles and has developed the tactical ‘nous’ to become a true champion,” Nick said.

Max has been so successful at his chosen field, that he has been awarded a scholarship to train and play in China – home to about 60 million players and the two most-recent world champions – for two months later this year.

“It’s an amazing opportunity,” Nick believes.

“The Chinese, like many Asian countries, play variations on the ball games – Pool, Eight-Ball, Billiards, and Snooker – everywhere, so for Max to live with those players and compete against some of the best in the world will enrich his already-remarkable skills.”

Max himself has a long-term goal of competing in the world-leading European snooker circuit.

“That’s where immortals like Eddie Charlton, Horace and Walter Lindrum, and Steve Mifsud plied their skills and earned Australia a cherished mantle in the truly-world sport.”

Nick says the money that is available on the professional circuits overseas is eye-watering and Max has the drive to succeed. The exhibition match attracted a keen number of enthusiasts who marvelled at the skills of one of Australia’s finest exponents of the snooker cue!

“He has been very lucky to be mentored by the more-mature players in Dubbo and across Australia, he is such an eager learner and puts a lot of his development down to his exhibition match opponent, Ian Barber,” Nick said.

“Ian has chosen his trade over the sport, but there’s no doubt if he had followed the table and balls, he would have competed internationally, so his experience and patience has been integral in Max’s development,” he concluded.