Young local gymnasts – including from the local and growing cohort of participants at Wellington PCYC – are among more than 1000 competitors participating in the PCYC NSW Gymnastics State Championships in western Sydney this weekend.

Representing 30 clubs from across NSW at the event from November 14–15, including Dubbo, Orange, Penrith, and Young, athletes aged from six to 25 and from Beginner through to National level will showcase their skills across Artistic Gymnastics, TeamGym, Trampoline and Tumbling, and FreeG.

One local competing will be 12-year-old Eliza, who has been doing gymnastics at PCYC Wellington for five years and will compete in the Artistic Gymnastics and TeamGym events for the second consecutive year.

“The opportunity to travel to Sydney and experience such a major event is amazing; all the gymnasts are connected and even though we compete on different teams, we’re all supporting one another,” Eliza said.

“Gymnastics has helped me make new friends, be more confident, and taught me that if I fail the first time, I can keep trying. I am now comfortable performing in front of crowds. PCYC brings out the best in me,” she added.

The State PCYC Championships have continued to grow in both participation and community reach in recent years.

In 2025, the championships attracted 750 gymnasts from 24 PCYC clubs, with participation growing by more than 30 per cent in a single year.

The event is about much more than simply competition results, PCYC NSW Gymnastics Manager Justin Hayes said.

“For PCYC gymnasts, these championships are an opportunity to put their hard-work into practice, build confidence and feel proud to represent their local community,” Justin believes.

“This year, a Masters division will welcome gymnasts aged in their 30s and 40s,” he added.

He said the event is just as much about taking part as it is on awards and glory.

“Whether they’re stepping onto the competition floor for the first time or competing at national level, we want every gymnast to leave feeling encouraged, connected and inspired to keep challenging themselves,” Justin said, a sentiment echoed by PCYC Wellington Gymnastics Coach, Amanda George.

“When our gymnasts finally nail a skill, the whole team celebrates,” Amanda said.

“I love the sense of community and belonging they’ve built through gymnastics,” she added.

The growing cohort at Wellington has revealed the manifold benefits that the sport provides to its young participants, Amanda said.

“Beyond the competition floor and the physical benefits, PCYC gymnastics programs help young people develop confidence, resilience, and discipline.

“We’ve seen firsthand the positive impact that can have, with participation in our Wellington gymnastics programs alone growing by around 80 per cent compared to just a few years ago,” she concluded.