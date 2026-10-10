Dubbo College Year 12 student Zac Harding continues to achieve outstanding results in athletics, local historian, Patrick Bourke recently informed Dubbo Photo News.

“Zac last week competed at the NSW All Schools Athletics Championships in the 16–19 age group and achieved a first in the 100-metres, first in the in 200-metres, second in the long-jump and second in the shot-put in the multi-class disabilities 16-19 age group as a T/F36 para-athlete,” Patrick explained.

“He is now off to the All Schools in Perth in December and has also qualified for the Australian Track and Field Championships in April 2027,” he added.

In more good news, Patrick revealed that Zac, from Narromine, has also been accepted into the NSW Institute of Sports Para Program for this season.

“He is also part of the Australian Athletics Pathway Transition Program that supports Australian athletes who are demonstrating potential to achieve Athletics Australia's high-performance goals and targets for Olympics, Paralympics, World Championships, Para World Championships, and Commonwealth Games.

“Zac's goal this athletics season is qualifying for World Para Games in Tashkent, Uzbekistan in June 2027 and qualifying for the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles,” Patrick revealed.

He was not, however, the only local athlete to shine at the Championships held at the Sydney Olympic Park Athletics Centre in late September.

“Another Dubbo College athlete who had an outstanding performance at the 2026 NSW All Schools Athletics Championships, was Year 10 student, Emily Lousick,” Patrick said.

“She gained a silver medal in the 15 years girls high-jump,” he concluded.

Further afield, local female footballing products, Sienna Sullivan and Taneka Todhunter, both had outstanding games for their Australian rugby league women's teams against their Papua New Guinean opponents on Saturday.

Sienna scored one try for the Australian Prime Minister's XIII against the PNG's Junior Orchids and Taneka scored three tries for the Prime Minister's XIII against the PNG's Orchids.