Dubbo Regional Airport (DRA) is the first section within Dubbo Regional Council to officially join the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower network, a global initiative that uses the Sunflower symbol to help travellers with non-visible disabilities, conditions and chronic illnesses to be discreetly recognised and supported.

By becoming a Sunflower member, the airport is taking an important step toward creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for both travellers and staff, the council said in a statement issued on December 3, also known as International Day of People With Disability.

Launched in 2016 and now recognised in over 90 countries, the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower network helps thousands of organisations, including more than 330 airports and 23 airlines, advance disability inclusion. The subtle, voluntary Sunflower symbol signals a need for support. Typically worn as a lanyard, badge or wristband, the Sunflower indicates that someone may have a non-visible disability and may require a little extra time, patience, or support. Conditions may include autism, chronic pain, dementia, anxiety, or sensory sensitivities, among others.

As a Sunflower member, the DRA is committed to creating a more inclusive environment by ensuring airport staff are trained in Sunflower awareness, understand non-visible disabilities, and know how to offer respectful and supportive assistance.

Dubbo Regional Council will begin implementing the rollout of the program to other sites following implementation at the airport.

Mayor Josh Black said that joining the network shows council’s commitment to continuously making the Dubbo region a more inclusive and accessible place to live, work, play, and invest.

"Council is continually looking for ways to recognise and respect the challenges people may be facing, including those that we can’t always see," Cr Black said.

“We’re proud to be part of this global movement to create a more inclusive world.”