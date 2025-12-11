Dubbo’s residential property market continues to chart a steady course, with new national data showing the city sitting comfortably in the “Rising Market” phase as of Monday, November 24, according to Herron Todd White’s Month in Review for November 2025.

Dubbo is one of the few NSW centres trending upward across both houses and units, highlighting sustained buyer confidence despite broader economic uncertainties. The report identifies the city as outperforming several coastal and metropolitan locations, which remain stalled or softening.

The resilience is particularly notable given the economic backdrop of moderating inflation, fluctuating consumer confidence and a statewide preference for secure, well-located assets.

Nationally, the prestige market has helped anchor the sector through 2025, with Herron Todd White CEO Gary Brinkworth noting that “high-net-worth purchasers are primarily driven by a property’s characteristics and alignment with their lifestyle aspirations and investment objectives, rather than its price”.

Dubbo’s consistency sits in contrast to metropolitan markets such as Sydney, where demand in some prestige and mid-tier segments has softened. Still, the NSW report highlights that tightly held, well-located properties continue to attract strong interest, particularly those supported by long leases or development potential.

Across the state, the retail and commercial sectors have faced reduced consumer spending, rising operational costs and a cautious investor climate.

Sydney’s retail market, for example, has experienced “a period of subdued activity throughout 2025, largely attributed to a confluence of reduced consumer spending and a lack of confidence in the local economy”, Director Angeline Mann noted.

However, this pressure has not translated evenly across NSW, with regional markets such as Newcastle, the Central Coast and the Hunter showing mixed but generally improving investor sentiment, particularly for prime assets and essential-service retail offerings.

Despite national uncertainty, the report notes emerging stability fuelled by interest rate cuts throughout 2025. Investors are gradually regaining confidence, particularly in markets underpinned by population growth, essential services and strong local catchments.

Dubbo’s upward momentum positions it favourably heading into 2026, with the latest data suggesting further growth potential as confidence improves and supply remains tight.