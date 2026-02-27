Dubbo is preparing for colour, music and celebration this weekend as the Dubbo Nepalese Community Australia (DNCA) hosts its annual Holi Colourfest 2026 on Saturday, February 28 at Ollie Robbins Oval.

Running from 5-9pm, this free, family-friendly event is expected to attract more than 800 people, making it one of the region’s largest multicultural gatherings.

While Holi has its roots in Nepal and India, DNCA is clear about its purpose locally – this is not just a Nepalese celebration, it is a Dubbo community event.

Holi, known globally as the Festival of Colours, symbolises unity, equality and new beginnings. For one evening, barriers disappear as families, friends and neighbours stand side by side, celebrating together in a vibrant display of colour.

DNCA President Raj Kharel said the event represents an important step forward for multicultural inclusion in regional Australia.

“We want people from every background to come, enjoy, and feel part of something positive," Raj explained.

"Regional towns grow stronger when cultures are shared, not separated. This is our contribution toward building that future here in Dubbo.”

The festival will feature eco-friendly colour throwing, live DJ entertainment, cultural dance performances, and a variety of food stalls offering authentic Nepali dishes alongside popular festival favourites. Dubbo Mayor Josh Black and Dugald Saunders MP are expected to attend in support of the celebration.

Behind the scenes, the event is powered entirely by local volunteers. Families are preparing food, young performers are rehearsing, and community members are coordinating logistics to ensure a safe and welcoming atmosphere. With no major government grants funding the event, sponsorship support and food and colour sales are helping cover operational costs and keep entry free for everyone.

Safety remains a priority, with council approval in place, public liability insurance secured, first aid support on site, clear signage, supervised areas for children and a rinse zone for families who wish to wash off colour before heading home.

Last year’s event saw hundreds of Dubbo locals from diverse backgrounds join the celebration. Organisers expect this year’s turnout to be even stronger.

DNCA would also like to acknowledge and thank Sharon from Dubbo Photo News for her continued support in promoting community events and helping share positive multicultural stories across the region.

When the countdown begins and the colours rise into the evening sky, organisers say the real highlight will not just be the spectacle — but the sight of a regional community celebrating together.

DNCA invites all Dubbo locals to wear white, bring family and friends, and be part of the FREE Holi Colourfest 2026 at Ollie Robbins Oval on Saturday, February 28.

Come curious. Leave colourful!