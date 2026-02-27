The 2026 student leaders at Narromine Public School were recognised recently at the start of the new school term.

We're delighted to share their photos!

School Captains: Amelia Reid and Ted Robertson

Prefects: Reuben McCarney, Cooper Adams, Aryan (Happy) Sanith Kiyyalath, Jemma Unicomb, Maisy Weir and Kaylee Walsh-Griffen.

SRC members: Colden Anforth, Liam Lydon, Poppi Stanford, Oliver Tuck, Harper Adams, Jasper Rymer, Evie Stanley, Levi Johnson, Charlotte Wykes, Sidney Lewis, Elsie Wright, Victor McCutcheon, Beth Robertson, Jack O’Hagan, Maggie Wheelhouse, Henry McIntyre, Lucy Wright, Harvey Smith, Matilda Barling, Ellie Smith, Logan McCarney and Elinore Moses.

Library monitors: Mackenzie Lawrence, Elinore Moses, Troy Murphy, and Hope Thurbon. Absent: Finn Otton.

Technology assistants: Sommer-Leigh Booth, Stella Harding, Mackenzie Lawrence, Zac Masters, Elinore Moses and Troy Murphy. Absent: Nakita Edwards and Taylah Ferguson.

House leaders at NPS include:

Bogan: (C) Ollie Cale, Jye Markovic; (VC) Mia Fowler, Troy Murphy.

Castlereagh: (C) Stella Harding, Mackenzie Lawrence; (VC) Sommer-Leigh Booth, Zac Masters.

Macquarie: (C) Jack Pearce, Ellie Smith; (VC) Logan McCarney, Finn Otton

Namoi: (C) Willow Baker, Elinore Moses; (VC) Hope Thurbon, Maisy Weir.

Congratulations to the new student leaders! Have a wonderful year.