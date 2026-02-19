The NSW Government will introduce a minimum age for riding e-bikes and adopt tougher European safety standards in a bid to improve safety for riders, pedestrians and the wider community.

The State Government announced the staged reforms this week, describing them as a balanced response to the rapid growth of e-bikes across the state. There are an estimated 760,000 e-bikes currently in use in NSW.

An expert review led by Transport for NSW will recommend a legal minimum age between 12 and 16. The review will also consider whether children and teenagers have the skills, maturity and awareness of potential dangers required to safely carry passengers.

Consultation will include child development and road safety experts, the NSW Office for Youth and Young People, as well as parents and young people. Advice will be provided to the Minister for Transport and Minister for Roads by June, before a final decision is made.

Under current NSW Road Rules, children of any age can ride an e-bike.

A Government spokesperson said: “We believe this approach strikes the right balance: improving safety for riders and the wider community, while preserving e-bikes as an accessible and popular form of everyday transport.”

From March, NSW will adopt the European safety standard EN15194, limiting e-bikes to 250 watts with power assistance cutting out at 25km/h. A three-year transition period will apply, with only compliant bikes legal from March 1, 2029.

The reforms build on earlier measures, including new police powers to seize illegal e-bikes and the introduction of stricter lithium-ion battery standards to reduce fire risks.