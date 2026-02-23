Narromine Shire Council held its first meeting for the year last week which also was the first ever to be live-streamed to the community. Viewers were able to watch, in real time, the council meeting as it took place on Wednesday, February 11, broadcast on the organisation's dedicated YouTube channel.

The change was brought about following a decision last August by the NSW Government to introduce a new code of meeting practice for the state's councils as part of a broader set of reforms to improve confidence, trust and transparency in local government. Live-streaming of meetings is part of the new model code of meeting practice for NSW local governments.

Narromine Shire Council adopted a new code of meeting practice at its final meeting for last year, December 10, 2025. This is available on its council meeting page for anyone who may wish to view it.

In a statement, Narromine Shire Council said the organisation has installed an audio-visual system in the council chambers to enable the live-streaming of council meetings to improve transparency and provide greater access to the civic process for residents who are unable to attend in person.

The high-quality system will ensure clear sound and vision, the council said, which also supports remote attendance by councillors in certain circumstances, pointing out that live-streaming is designed to complement, not replace, in-person attendance.

The council chambers has seating for a public gallery to attend the meetings in person, and that will not change. However, as Mayor Jones indicated at the inaugurual live-streamed meeting, anyone sitting in the room – including members of the public gallery – will be visible on the live-stream.

Viewers of the inaugurual live-stream could clearly see and hear how councillors debated, discussed and voted on issues raised in the meeting.

Links to the February 11 live-streamed meeting are available on the council’s website and agenda pages, with the recording to be retained in accordance with NSW Government requirements.

Confidential items discussed in closed sessions at council meetings will not be broadcast, and attendees will be advised at the start of each meeting that recording is taking place.

Mayor Jones said he received several messages from residents following last Wednesday night’s meeting, praising the excellent vision and sound quality of the livestream.

“It offers a convenient way for people to watch and listen to our meetings in real time and residents also have the option to replay or view the meeting later,” he concluded.

At the time of writing, the live-stream of the February 11 council meeting had been viewed more than 130 times.