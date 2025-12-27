The good folk at the the Dubbo Neighbourhood Centre Ltd (DNC), brought some Christmas cheer to local residents at a special community event on December 18.

Dubbo Mayor Cr Josh Black joined DNC staff and residents of all ages at the event, held at the centre's Church Street premises, for a delicious community morning tea including Christmas cake.

In case you didn't know, the DNC, operating as Connecting Community Services (CCS), is a community based non-profit organisation working in co-operation with the three tiers of government – local, state and federal agencies – assisting families, children, youth and older people to achieve their own wellbeing and enhance the quality of life of disadvantaged groups in the community.

Migrant Support Officer and Marketing Communications Specialist Khaled Taleb reflected on the importance of the occasion.

"Over the past 50 years, [DNC/CCS] has been a beacon of connection, support and inclusivity," he explained.

"We've been privileged to serve this vibrant community and it is through partnerships like these and moments like today that we continue to grow together."

Acknowledging the leadership of CEO Michelle Redden and the organisation's board of directors, Khaled said their leadership and commitment to the mission play an essential role in ensuring the DNC could continue to provide services to the community.

For those community members using the services of the DNC/CCS and Orana Disability Sales and Service, please note the organisations close from 12pm today, Wednesday, December 24, and will reopen early in the new year on Monday, January 5.

Khaled had a special thank you for those attending the morning tea.

"It has truly been a pleasure to share in the joy, connection and festive spirit with you all today.

"The conversations, the laughter, and the sense of community we've experienced are exactly why events like these are so meaningful," Khaled concluded.