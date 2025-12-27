November is the month when fast food behemoth McDonalds, or Maccas as it is almost universally known across Australia, holds its principal fundraising activity, McHappy Day. Selling “silly socks”, bucket hats, "helping hands", Big Macs ($2 per burger contributed), and donating online were all part of the fundraising efforts which support Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

RMHC help to accommodate families close to the medical care their ill or injured children are receiving. Many families using the facilities hail from rural and remote communities.

McHappy Day involves a team effort: the generosity of customers; the involvement of RMHC families; the support of local heroes; the commitment by Maccas’ restaurants, licensees, and crew members nationwide; and the awareness generated by media like this masthead.

Last month’s efforts were considered the most successful, the organisation recently announced, raising a mammoth $4.8 million – enough to fund 30,000 nights in a Ronald McDonald House.

Barbara Ryan, Chief Executive Officer for RMHC Australia, said the generosity shown by Australians was “truly heartwarming.”

“We couldn’t have achieved this result without the support of Australians everywhere – from Maccas’ crew and licensees to every customer who bought a Big Mac, a pair of silly socks or a helping hand for a cause that means so much to families with children who are ill or injured,” she said.

“Every dollar raised makes an impact – creating countless moments of comfort, care and connection. Thanks to you, we can continue to ease the journey for families.”

One local Dubbo family has benefited from staying in Ronald McDonald House facilities in Sydney for almost a decade. Ivy Reardon was born with a leg length discrepancy in her right leg which has increased over the years to approximately 9.5cm.

Mum Nicole has described the support the family has received from RMHC over the years as something they will treasure for life.

“Ivy has been receiving treatment and check ups in Sydney at the Children's Hospital Westmead since she was about two years old,” Nicole explained.

“As she has gotten older and the [leg-length] difference has increased, we have seen our visits become more regular.

“[RMHC] have played such an important role in Ivy’s treatment and made this much easier on our family.

“We have been very grateful to make friends with a lot of the families staying at the house and we are able to be supportive for one another as we are all going through similar situations,” she added.

With her first leg-lengthening surgery taking place in July and at least two more similar surgeries expected in the coming years, Ivy will continue to need the support of RMHC for her trips to Sydney.

Her family are grateful that initiatives like McHappy Day help ease the burden of travelling away for treatment.

“I encourage everyone to get behind supporting McHappy Day so continuing support can be provided to families in need, because you never know when you may need the service,” Nicole concluded.