Have you visited the Western Plains Cultural Centre yet to view the immersive artistic installation by world-famous Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama? If you haven't, don't worry!

Officially opened last month, the 'The Spirits of the Pumpkins Descended into the Heavens, 2017' is on long-term loan from the National Gallery of Australia through the Sharing the National Collection initiative, and will be on display until late 2027.

Dubbo Photo News photographer Ken Smith stopped by recently and shot these images of what is truly a stunning scene inside the cultural centre.

'[The exhibition] is an installation comprising a vibrant yellow room overrun with black polka dots of various sizes. At its centre is a mirrored box, inside of which are several dozen illuminated pumpkin sculptures that can be seen through a window," Dubbo Regional Council announced recently.

"The pumpkins, endlessly reflected in the room’s internal mirrors, are also vivid yellow and adorned with dots. The dazzling combination of dots, mirrors and pumpkins creates an optical illusion – a sensation of infinite space and colour."

Director of the National Gallery, Dr Nick Mitzevich, said the loan was a unique opportunity to bring one of the most celebrated works from the national collection to regional Australia.

“We welcome local audiences and visitors to Western Plains Cultural Centre to immerse themselves in the infinite world of influential artist, Yayoi Kusama – by far one of the National Gallery’s most requested and popular works. The Sharing the National Collection initiative supports the costs of facilitating significant contemporary art by international artists to regional communities across Australia,” Dr Mitzevich said.

Born in Nagano Prefecture in Japan in 1929, Yayoi Kusama is an avant-garde sculptor, painter and novelist whose work has been displayed in galleries across the world and started conversations on a range of issues. Dubbo and surrounding communities have the next two years to enjoy a world-famous artistic installation right here in the central west NSW.