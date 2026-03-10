Former premier of NSW Gladys Berejiklian is the subject of “a sharp, cheeky, and irresistibly toe-tapping new musical comedy” coming to Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre (DRTCC).

Called, “Gladys – A Musical Affair”, the Watch and Act Productions show is described as “a riotous look at the rise and fall of one of Australia’s most-talked about political figures”.

Berejiklian became the unlikely star of this old-style political satire from the creative team behind the viral “Gladys” videos that entertained audiences throughout the long pandemic lockdown years.

The show also has strong local links, with original music and lyrics by former local, ABC Radio’s Nick Rheinberger, DRTCC Performing Arts and Venues Coordinator, Tiffany Rowland said.

The theatre is especially proud to showcase the talents of the former Orana lad, whose roots run deep in the region, she added.

“It’s a real thrill to welcome Nick back to the stage in this way,” Tiffany said.

“He grew up right here in Dubbo, watching his family perform with the local Dubbo Theatre Company group in the Civic Centre,” she revealed.

“Bringing this show to the Dubbo community feels like a full circle moment, Tiffany explained.

“If you enjoyed shows like the Wharf Revue, you’re sure to get some big laughs from this one,” she concluded.

Audiences will journey through Gladys’s early life, her polished public persona, her leadership through two major crises, and ultimately her most infamous challenge: the saga of “Dodgy Daryl from Wagga Wagga".

The show, bursts with big rock anthems, heartfelt ballads, Armenian matchmaking, tap dancing surprises and a cascade of musical press conferences, Gladys – A Musical Affair will play at the DRTCC on Friday, March 13.

Tickets are available online from the DRTCC website or from the Box Office.