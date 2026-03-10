If you think workouts have to be hard and serious to be effective, think again. Every Wednesday evening at Fantasy Dubbo DanceSport, the studio transforms into a vibrant, high-energy dance floor for Latin-Cise – a fitness class that feels more like a party than exercise.

Latin-Cise combines easy-to-follow Latin dance moves with cardio-based fitness, creating a full-body workout set to upbeat, infectious music. From salsa-inspired steps to fun cha-cha rhythms, participants burn calories, improve coordination and build confidence – all while laughing and dancing alongside a supportive group of women.

The class runs each Wednesday evening and welcomes all ages and fitness levels. No dance experience is needed, making it perfect for beginners looking to try something new in a welcoming, judgement-free environment.

Studio owner Cassandra Donnelly says the goal is simple: “We want women to leave feeling stronger, happier and proud of themselves. It’s not about being perfect – it’s about moving your body and having fun.”

Despite summer temperatures reaching 40-plus degrees at the start of the year, the dedication and enthusiasm of participants has been incredible. The class continues to grow as more locals discover that fitness doesn’t have to be boring – it can be empowering, social and seriously fun.

For those looking to improve fitness, meet new people and boost their confidence, Latin-Cise at Fantasy Dubbo DanceSport might just be the highlight of their week.

Latin-Cise runs every Wednesday 6–7pm. All welcome.