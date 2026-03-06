In 1964 the Walt Disney Corporation live-action animation film Mary Poppins hit cinemas worldwide, grossing over $100 million and earning five Academy Awards – two of which were for its musical score and one of its songs.

A musical adaptation based on the Disney film first appeared on the London West End stage in 2004, followed by Broadway, New York City, in 2006, and these also won many awards.

Twenty years later, Dubbo locals have the opportunity to see this award-winning musical as Dubbo Christian School performs its version this week in its auditorium, supported by a live orchestra of local musicians which includes some of the school's own students.

In the lead-up to opening night on Thursday, March 5, Deputy Principal Sarah Adeney said the production has been many months in the planning and the 70-strong talented student cast couldn't wait to take to the stage.

Thursday night was the first of the evening performances in the show's run, which will end on Saturday, March 7. An additional daytime performance is taking place at 10.30am on Saturday, March 7.

"We started auditions at the end of term three last year, and then rehearsed on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons in term four and on some Saturdays," Sarah explained.

"This term, we've been rehearsing for the last five weeks.".

Sarah said the musical was inspired by the Disney film but has some differences, including some songs not in the movie. Two students will share the iconic title role of Mary Poppins: year 11 student Abby Strahorn and year 12 student Emily Connor.

"Audiences might remember Emily because she was actually Cinderella in our production two years ago," Sarah added.

The production is also highly inclusive, with every student who wished to take part in the show being able to do so.

Staff from Dubbo Christian School play an important role behind the scenes, but none will take to the stage. It is solely a student production, Sarah said, and a valuable extra-curricular activity for all involved, including the students playing in the orchestra.

Every seat in the auditorium, which can comfortably seat more than 600 people, has a great view, Sarah added.

If you would like to see the show, get in quick as tickets are going fast. Tickets are available on TryBooking.com at: https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1529383.