Before the days of online dating apps and technology-driven “compatibility models”; couples used to dance the night away, with jigs, the Twist, and the Jitterbug lighting up dance halls in towns like Dubbo for decades.

Well, those wonderful days are back again: bigger, brighter, and now in their third consecutive return year, as the Dance Makers Collective (DMC) transforms Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre (DRTCC) into a vibrant, nostalgia-charged venue this month.

Light-steppers can dance the light fantastic to a big band performance of classic hits with swing classics, rock 'n' roll favourites, cabaret-style table seating, local performers, atmospheric lighting, and a display of vintage cars to set the scene.

After winning an Impact Award in 2024 'Saturday Night Social' has firmly secured its place in DRTCC’s annual program as the opening show of the year, Performing Arts and Venues Coordinator Tiffany Rowland said.

“People love the chance to come together in a fun, relaxed setting,” Tiffany explained. “You can hit the dance-floor to songs you know and love, or simply sit back with a drink, a platter, and enjoy the atmosphere. We all dance like no one is watching; it’s a great night!”

The two previous iterations of 'Saturday Night Social' proved a huge hit with locals looking to revive the glory says of old-style dance halls and have a rollicking good time.

“Last year, we had over 200 people on the dance floor for most of the night; from toddlers to seniors and everyone in between,” Tiffany revealed.

“Book a table with friends or, if you are on your own, join our Friends and Buddies (FAB) table; everyone is welcome,” she concluded.

To crown off the evening, the lively jumping sound of The Tin Roof Big Band also returns for 2026, bringing a set inspired by the great dance hall and rock 'n' roll eras.

'Saturday Night Social' is on Saturday, February 21, from 7.30pm with doors opening at 6.30pm and a bar operating all evening.

Patrons are also invited to bring their own picnic platters and dress in the decade style of their choice.

Tickets at drtcc.com.au; go to the DRTCC box office, or phone 6801 4378.

Be there, or be square!