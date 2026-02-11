Orange Regional Gallery is delighted to present ‘Jane Tonks: Nature, Nurture’, a solo exhibition of recent paintings by the well-known local artist that explores the rich, and fragile natural world surrounding us.

Tonks says that her exhibition “shines a spotlight on vulnerable and isolated pockets of surviving sub-alpine bushland, biodiversity and cultural heritage of Gaanha-bula (Mount Canobolas) and surrounding Wiradjuri country.”

Anyone who has spent time on the nearby ancient volcanic mountain will immediately recognise this unique environment in her refined and detailed acrylic paintings that she builds up through a series of glazes. The paintings explore the changing light and atmosphere of the sub-alpine habitat, depicting its old-growth trees, heathland, and other endemic flora and fauna throughout the four seasons.

Her works also express her deep personal connection to the Orange landscape through themes of spirituality and immersion in nature.

“Since my early years, long before hearing of the Japanese practice of ‘Forest Bathing’, I have been drawn to the act of connecting and immersing myself in nature, an essential ingredient in my life," she says. "Nature nurtures all, it is the healer we seek, nurturing mind, body, and spirit, providing the finely specialised conditions that enable human existence. It is the tonic for mental resilience in the face of existential challenges.”

Through this exhibition Jane hopes to “evoke conversations around collective conservation in a broader context and ignite the desire to act with nurture for nature.”

The paintings in the exhibition are for sale. Please support our local artists.

‘Jane Tonks: Nature, Nurture’ runs to Sunday, March 29. The gallery is open daily from 10am to 4pm, and entry is always FREE.

For more information please visit Orange Regional Gallery’s website www.orange.nsw.gov.au/gallery