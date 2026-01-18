Members of the Inner Wheel Club of Dubbo enjoyed a luncheon to celebrate "Inner Wheel Day" earlier this month.

This special day recognises 102 years since the charter of the first Inner Wheel Club in Manchester on January 10, 1924.

Inner Wheel is one of the largest voluntary service organisations for women in the world, with over 4000 clubs and 120,000 members in 100 countries around the world.

At the lunch, tables were decorated with flags of the world to recognise Inner Wheel members in other countries. Our president, Ruth McKenzie, read the new year message from International Inner Wheel President Kay Moreland, and the motto for this year is "step up and lead by example".

It was a great day of friendship and a wonderful opportunity to promote the Inner Wheel organisation by wearing the blue club t-shirt.

Dubbo Inner Wheel Club members raise funds to donate to community organisations, as well as a special national roject, "cord blood research", and an international project which is "Operation Toilets" in Nepal and India.

Dubbo Inner Wheel Club will celebrate 64 years of friendship and service in July, this year. If you would like to find out more about what we do, please contact the club by email at tiiw.au.dubbo@gmail.com.