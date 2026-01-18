Royal Far West (RFW) has welcomed the Australian Government's announcement last month of $3.5 million in funding for 2026-27 to continue its paediatric allied health service, which supports children with developmental delays in rural and remote schools and preschools across Australia.

RFW chief executive Jacqui Emery said the funding is a lifeline for thousands of families who face significant barriers in accessing local health services.

"This funding ensures that country kids with developmental delays can continue to receive the care they need, no matter where they live. It's wonderful news for families, schools and communities who rely on our service," Ms Emery said.

"The government's commitment recognises the ongoing need for early intervention and specialist support in rural and remote areas. Our service changes lives, and we are thrilled to continue delivering them. We sincerely thank Minister for Health Mark Butler and the Department of Health for their continued support of country kids and their families," she added.

RFW's Schools and Early Years Services connects children with speech pathologists, occupational therapists, psychologists and other specialists via telehealth, complemented by in-community visits. This model helps overcome the challenges of distance and workforce shortages in thin markets, ensuring children receive timely, high-quality care.

In the past year alone, Royal Far West has supported more than 30,000 children, parents and carers, educators and health professionals across four states, in 387 rural and remote communities and in more than 500 schools and preschools – 60 per cent of them are in small rural towns in remote and very remote areas.

The service is co-funded by the Department of Health and Aged Care, schools, Catholic Dioceses, corporate partners and philanthropic donors. The additional $3.5 million announced on December 17 will allow RFW to continue delivering its service until July 2027, reaching communities where local options are limited or non-existent.