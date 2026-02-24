Young Dubbo innovator Chance North is busy again planning and fundraising for his next charitable act of kindness.

Last year Dubbo Photo News caught up with Chance as he gathered items for 20 Christmas hampers for Youth Off The Streets (YOTS) and 20 “Cuddle Me” packs for young victims of crime for the Dubbo Police Station to distribute.

The hampers were warmly received by YOTS families just before Christmas and meant many could enjoy the range of goods and services offered. The Cuddle Me Packs provided each child with a number of comfort items in their time of need.

Chance, 11, keeps his parents Kelly and Brooke North on their toes with his many fundraising activities.

His latest efforts came after attending a school camp last year, when Chance conceived the idea to provide each child in Year 5 and 6 at his school with a “overnight bag” to take on excursions.

“I wanted to make sure everyone has an overnight bag and toiletries to take when we go on excursions,” shared the quietly-spoken Chance.

“This will mean it is so much easier for everyone to attend excursions without worrying about what to bring.”

In his biggest fundraiser yet, Chance will gather funds and items for 140 overnight bags.

Chance’s mother Kelly encouraged the community to get behind her son’s charitable efforts.

“We have set a goal of $2500 and have set up a Go Fund Me page to help achieve this,” Kelly said.

“We’re also happy to accept brand new (unused) items like toothpaste, toothbrushes, hairbrushes, soap, shampoos and sunscreen, but we cannot accept aerosol can products.

“On April 1, we will be handing out the duffle bags so everyone in Year 5 and 6 at his school are ready for their school excursions,” she added.

Chance’s project will help make a difference, Kelly said.

“Chance’s dedication to helping others is truly inspiring, and I believe this project will make a real difference in the lives of these kids,” she said.

“We’re aiming to raise enough to purchase 140 overnight bags, and every contribution counts.

“If you can, please support Chance’s dream and help make this happen. Thank you for considering this cause and for your generosity.”

Chance’s Go Fund Me page can be found at https://gofund.me/696e84f4b

Keep an eye out for further news on Chance’s fundraising – he already is planning for more hampers later in the year!