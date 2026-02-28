The NSW Seniors Festival is coming up in March and it will address one of the big issues at present: the increasing threat posed by online scammers targeting older Australians.

The NSW Government is hosting free, practical digital safety support sessions in early March in Dubbo, Narromine and other regional locations to bring attention to the issue.

“Morning identi-TEA” sessions will be held on Tuesday, March 3, at Dubbo and Narromine libraries where seniors will learn valuable tips to help protect their personal information while enjoying a cuppa.

The in-person session, which will run at the same time at each library (10.30am start time) by ID Support NSW, is a golden opportunity to stop and share experiences, and ask questions about cyber threats and scams.

For scammers, taking advantage of vulnerable people is big business. In 2025 alone, people aged 55 years and older collectively reported losing more than $53 million to scams, with almost 85 per cent of people aged 50 and older believing they have come across or been a victim of a scam.

Some of the most common scams targeting this age group include parcel delivery scams, overdue payment scams, “phishing” scams, impersonation scams and tech support scams. These can often lead to identity theft.

As low digital literacy is a major factor leaving older people vulnerable to scams, to help close key digital gaps, the NSW Government launched the NSW Digital Inclusion Strategy last year – the first comprehensive framework aimed at strengthening digital literacy and reducing vulnerabilities across the community.

The strategy is built around five pillars: connectivity, affordability, digital ability, accessibility, and digital trust and safety, and aims to ensure all people can participate online regardless of age, income, background or location.

With action led by ID Support NSW, the strategy supports seniors at risk of digital exclusion by helping them build the skills and confidence needed to navigate an increasingly digital environment.

Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government, Jihad Dib, said he wants NSW seniors to feel confident navigating the digital world.

“Whether it’s recognising a scam, managing passwords or accessing essential services online, the ID Support NSW team can help you build your digital skills,” he said.

“This program will make a difference by delivering support directly to seniors across NSW; we’re committed to helping people stay safe, independent and informed.

“Improving digital literacy is a core pillar of the NSW Government’s Digital Inclusion Strategy which aims to close the digital divide and strengthen cyber resilience across the community,” Minister Dib concluded.

Further information about the sessions can be obtained from Dubbo and Narromine libraries.