What can you tell us about yourself? I am the owner-operator of Billy’o Bush Retreat, Wongarbon. A carpenter by trade, I’ve spent the last eight years building and operating the retreat. It is built from mainly recycled materials. We cater for camping, cabins, weddings, functions and corporate groups.

Do you have a nickname? Yeah, plenty! “Woody” and “Pecka” are the only ones fit for publishing though.

Where did you grow up? I grew up in the Wongarbon/Dubbo area.

How long have you lived in Dubbo? Let’s just say I did my carpentry apprenticeship under JC, you do the math!

What do you like to do in your spare time? I’m a bit of a workaholic, but auctions, upcycling, road trips, and travel!

If you could do anything and be anywhere – what would you be doing? Work related – I’m already doing it with building and tourism. Location-wise, probably somewhere cooler – maybe Tassie.

What are you watching at the moment? I’m a YouTube man, so anything short from men building huts in the jungle to Indian street food. Actually “Billy the Kid” on Stan is a cracker also.

What would you be lost without? Family! My number one supporters.

What music do you like to listen to? A bit of everything – RnB, rock, soul, funk and a bit of country.

Favourite song of all time? I reckon all the favourites depending on the mood. The Eagles have some classics, as do AC/DC and MJ.

If you were stranded on a desert island, what three things would you bring with you? A machete, volleyball and zinc cream.

What is your all-time favourite movie? I have two – Anchorman and The Castle.