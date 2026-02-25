Where do you work? I work at Hotondo Homes, Dubbo.

What’s your job? I'm a builder.

Why do you Love Your Work? I love seeing something grow from nothing.

What is one of your favourite memories? It has to be building my first home.

If you could work with any person, who would it be and why? My Dad, because he was a great man who would help anyone.

What was your first paying job? I worked at Pizza Hut in Dubbo.

If you could have a super-power what would it be? I’d love be able to predict the future.

What attributes do you admire? Hard working and having a go.

What is your favourite thing to do on a weekend? I enjoy spending time with the family.

10. What’s your favourite dish to cook or eat? A barbecue!