Where do you work? I work at Intersport.

What’s your job? I’m a retail assistant.

Why do you Love Your Work? I love it because I get paid, and I love sports.

What is your favourite spot to visit in Dubbo? Intersport – it has everything!

Where did you grow up? I grew up here in Dubbo.

What sports do you play? I play rugby and a bit of cricket.

Where would you like to visit in Australia? The west coast of Australia.

Who inspires you? Sarg – my boss!

Where would you love to go to for a holiday? Western Australia. I’ve never been, and I’d love to go and see it.

How did you spend your Christmas holidays? I spent Christmas at my grandparents’ house in Dubbo. All the family came, so it was great!