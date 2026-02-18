What can you tell us about yourself? I live in Dubbo with my family and have a full-time desk job. I sing and play a few different instruments, and I gig regularly around the Central West, either under my name or my business, So Entertainment. Most weekends you’ll find me playing live music or DJing at a local venue, wedding or private event, and I also host karaoke on the first Friday of every month at the Castlereagh Hotel.

What’s the best way to start the day? With a run, a shower then coffee.

What would be your ideal way to spend the weekend? Hanging out with my family.

What would be the most amazing adventure to go on? I’d love to take my family to Japan.

What are some small things that make your day better? Exercise, coffee, and when an album that I’ve been waiting for is released.

What are you interested in that most people haven’t heard of? I have an ever-growing collection of musical instruments and gear. I know a small handful of people that share my level of enthusiasm for it all – haha!

What are you looking forward to in the coming months? Going on holidays and getting a new van.

What’s your favourite piece of clothing you own or have owned? One of my many band t-shirts that I’ve picked up from concerts over the years. Lots of memories!

Where would you spend more time if you could? I’d like to be able to fit in just a bit more time for practising and writing music.

What is something you think everyone should do at least once in their lives? If you can, travel overseas.