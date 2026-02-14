Dubbo centenarian Betty George notched up another special milestone on Monday, February 9, as she quietly celebrated her 101st birthday.

Dubbo Photo News visited Betty ahead of her special day to have a chat and take her photo – something we didn’t get to do for her centenary in 2025.

Not many people make it to triple figures, and Betty is quite surprised that she has.

“I didn’t think I’d get here. I never thought I'd get this far,” Betty said.

Born at the Hopetoun Private Hospital in Dubbo which stood where the Dubbo RSL is now located, Betty was the only child of Ruby and Harry Sellers. The family lived in Dubbo before moving to Bondi and then Cowra in 1935. Betty sat for her Intermediate Certificate in 1939 before the family returned to Dubbo in 1940.

She worked for an accountancy firm and met her future husband – Jack George – who was working there while awaiting his call-up for the Australian Imperial Force in World War II. After the war, Jack returned to the accountancy firm.

“It was quite a while before we started going out together,” Betty said.

“Coming home [from a hospital visit] he sat next to me on the bus and said, ‘There's a dance at the Royal Theatre on Saturday night. Would you like to go?’

“That was the start of the romance,” Betty explained.

The couple married in 1948, and in time welcomed daughters Kerry and Lynette and son Robert.

Now a grandmother of five and great-grandmother of three, Betty has seen Dubbo grow from a rural town into a major regional centre over the past 8 decades.

“I cannot believe the houses, the workshops and everything in Dubbo now. I’ve been here a heck of a long time!” Betty said, admitting her favourite place is her home in central Dubbo.

She does miss her loved ones and friends who are no longer alive. Jack passed away some time ago and the family lost Lynette in a car accident in 1975, aged just 19, and all of her dearest friends have passed. Betty misses them, but is content with her life. She is well and enjoys crocheting and reading her favourite authors, Danielle Steele and Di Morrissey.

Betty crochets knee rugs and donates them through her neighbour to cancer patients. She has also made baby bonnets for premature babies and jumpers for penguins caught in oil slicks, daughter Kerry said, as well as around-the-neck wine glass holders that have proven popular in England courtesy of granddaughter Cassandra.

Last year the family celebrated Betty’s 100th birthday in style and she received numerous congratulatory cards from a range of dignitaries, including King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Last weekend, Betty enjoyed a quieter celebratory dinner with her family at The Shire restaurant.

Reflecting on her long life, Betty is philosophical.

“I've had a lot of ups and downs, but I've had a pretty good life. I've been looked after, and I'm quite content with what I've what I've got,” she said.

And Betty’s secret to living a long life?

“Live life the best way you can and do what you can to help other people and your family – and just be as happy as you can be."