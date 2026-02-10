Where do you work? Owen’s Tattoo Studio in Talbragar St, Dubbo.

What’s your job? I'm a tattooist!

Why do you Love Your Work? I love the clients I have the pleasure to meet, and I love the trust they have for me!

What do you love about the Dubbo region? I love the Dubbo community, and the lovely people! Our CBD has beautiful small businesses, and Dubbo has a close-knit village vibe.

What does your usual Friday night include? Drawing flash sheets.

If you could travel back in time, when/where would you like to visit? I'd like to visit 1880 Germany – when the construction of the Cologne Cathedral was built.

Where would you like to visit in Australia? Nimbin.

What is the greatest advice you have received? "Never accept a life you don’t deserve!"

Where do you see yourself in 10 years' time? Living in the bush – sitting in a rocking chair!

Who inspires you? Owen inspires me. He inspires me to keep going and achieve everything I dream of.