Sunday, February 1, welcomed the return of Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee in Victoria Park for the first time in 2026.

The weather was hot, to be sure, but the range of vehicles on display was even hotter!

As Dubbo Photo News' pictures show, what a sensational display of cars and bikes were on show for the community.

The Owen De Carle Vehicle of the Day went to Lisa Bynes and her 1959 VW.

Congratulations to the owners, the organisers, and the volunteers from Dubbo Antique Automobile Club Inc. What a great start to the year!

Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee is always on the first Sunday each month at Victoria Park, and will return on Sunday, March 1.

Did you attend on Sunday? Which was your favourite classic vehicle? Drop us a line.