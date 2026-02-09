Land surveyors are highly trained professionals who measure plots of land to identify boundaries. They’re well-versed in council regulations and can help you determine which ones could affect your property. When buying land, a surveyor can help you understand where your property boundaries lie and what’s included.

Important document

Although not always mandatory when buying a property, it’s a good idea to invest in a land survey before closing the deal. A land survey ensures you understand which plot you’re buying and protects your ownership rights if doubt should arise about who owns what portion of the land.

What’s included?

First, the surveyor examines the property’s legal description and analyses the history of the deed and title. Next, the surveyor visits the property to measure where each boundary lies and records all the buildings or other structures on the property.

Using this information, the surveyor creates a map showing the legal boundaries of the property. The map includes a description of the land and buildings, the street address and the locations of neighbouring properties.

Ideally, you should contact a land surveyor at least 20 days before signing the legal documents. Nevertheless, it’s recommended to consult this expert as soon as possible.