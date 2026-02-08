What can you tell us about yourself? Born and bred in Narromine, I essentially started my career with Narromine Shire Council straight out of Narromine High School. I started as a labourer and I now hold the position of Manager Waste and Community Facilities. I have just celebrated my 30th anniversary with council. In that time I have developed a great skill-set which I use after work to keep my brain active in the community. I am also a qualified plumber. I co-own Creative Capture 360 Photobooth and Glambot Hire with my wife, Sally. I love giving a bit of cheek to people on our platform to make you feel relaxed and have fun. I am also on the Narromine Jets and Narromine Aero Club committees.

Do you have a nickname? "Evo" or "Mouse" (my dad’s nickname was "Water Rat").

What do you do for fun? I do plumbing work outside hours from Narromine Shire Council, as it allows me to keep active and use my brain in a different way.

Who was your inspiration growing up? The late Darren Lawson (Lawso), a work colleague in the early days on council and went on to become a good mate. I was inspired by Lawso and I have adopted his ideology for the way I do things in life and work.

What are you watching at the moment? YouTube, especially Australian war history and Glambot, 360 photobooth trends. I research to make sure we stay up with any new trends and different way of using lights and machines.

Where do you love to visit? I love visiting Asian countries, particular Bali. You realise how great our living and working conditions are. Bali is a great place as there is always something happening or the opportunity for down time as well.

What music do you like to listen to? I love grunge, alternative and heavy metal.

What do you love about our region? Its big enough to matter, but small enough to care, no matter what town you go to in the region everyone is friendly.

What advice would you give your younger self? Bitcoin is not a fad. Buy as much as you can as it will reach 150k by late 2025!

If you were stranded on a desert island, what three things would you bring with you? Sally (my wife), Baxter (our pet dog), and chocolate!