Where do you work? Jay Jays

What’s your job? I'm the Store Manager.

Why do you Love Your Work? I love dealing with customers and the visual merchandising in-store.

What is your favourite spot to visit in Dubbo? My new pool at my home!

Where did you grow up? Dubbo.

What are you watching at the moment? Judge Judy.

Where would you like to visit in Australia? I would love to travel to Tasmania.

What advice would you give your younger self? To enjoy life more and travel when you’re young.

Who inspires you? My parents have always inspired my throughout my life.

Where would you love to go to for a holiday? I would love to go back to Europe and explore more.