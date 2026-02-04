What can you tell us about yourself? I live in Trangie, I'm turning 33 years old, and I'm single.

What is your job, if you have one? I'm the manager of Trangie Caravan Park, our family business, which is less than an hour's drive north-west of Dubbo.

Are you involved with any local community groups? Yes, I'm vice-president of our local hardworking Trangie CWA branch, and I'm also CWA Far Western Group cultural officer. My family also brings a lot of joy to the local community at Christmas, Easter, Halloween and other occasions, dressing up and distributing goodwill gifts among children, older residents and everyone inbetween.

What do you like to do in your spare time? I enjoy playing Dungeons and Dragons, and I like TV collectibles.

What do you love about our region? It's small enough to be welcoming and friendly.

What do you think are the strengths of our region? Community spirit is a definite strength.

If you could give one local business a shout out, who would it be and why? Trangie Caravan Park is our family business and we work hard to bring the tourist dollar into the local community. Travellers want good, clean accommodation and a safe place to rest when they're on the road. We offer all this and more.