Imagine picking fresh fruit straight from your garden to satisfy your healthy cravings. If that sounds enticing to you, consider growing these delicious varieties.

Blueberries

Blueberries are bursting with flavour and health benefits. They also attract beneficial pollinators to your garden. Plant them in very acidic, well-drained soil. Additionally, make sure they get full sun and are sheltered from the wind. Get ready to enjoy the fruits of your labour!

Haskaps

These cold-weather berries, sometimes called honey berries, can be picked earlier than strawberries. They taste like a mix between a raspberry and a blueberry. If you want your haskap bushes to produce fruit, you must plant at least two. Place them in full sun and space them about one metre apart.

Rockmelons

Somewhat sensitive to the cold, these tasty melons thrive in sunny spots sheltered from the wind. Wait for the nights to warm up before transplanting them outside, and keep the soil consistently moist. Just remember, they require ample space to spread out.

Strawberries

These sweet treats grow easily in most garden soils, particularly sandy ones. Depending on the variety, they thrive in full sun or partial shade. If you want a bountiful harvest, make sure they have a constant supply of water and weed them regularly.

Raspberries

Summer and autumn raspberries are both easy to grow and produce an impressive number of deliciously tart berries. These perennial shrubs thrive in plenty of sun and prefer rich, cool soil.

Ready to get started? Visit your favourite nursery for expert advice on what grows best in our local Dubbo region.