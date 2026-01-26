PHOTO
What is your name? Eleanor
How old are you? 5
What do you like about yourself? Playing with Alice
What are you good at? Swimming
What’s a type of food do you love the most? Carrots
What’s the best dream you’ve ever had? About the mermaids.
When you grow up, what do you think your job will be? Doctor
Do you have a favourite word? Star!
If you got to be a parent for a day, what would be your number one rule? No touching the Christmas tree
What makes you laugh? Tickles!
If you could do anything for the day what would it be? Swim in the pool!
What pet would you love to own? Rabbit.