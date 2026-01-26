What is your name? Eleanor

How old are you? 5

What do you like about yourself? Playing with Alice

What are you good at? Swimming

What’s a type of food do you love the most? Carrots

What’s the best dream you’ve ever had? About the mermaids.

When you grow up, what do you think your job will be? Doctor

Do you have a favourite word? Star!

If you got to be a parent for a day, what would be your number one rule? No touching the Christmas tree

What makes you laugh? Tickles!

If you could do anything for the day what would it be? Swim in the pool!

What pet would you love to own? Rabbit.