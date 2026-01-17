For an outdoor space that’s as functional as it is comfortable, start with a pergola. Are you thinking about buying one to enjoy the outdoors to the fullest? Here are some inspiring options.

• Traditional. Warm and timeless, a classic wooden pergola blends harmoniously into your decor. Made from cedar or another type of treated wood, it provides partial shade. For a lush aesthetic, you can enhance your space with beautiful climbing plants.

• Modern. Sleek and elegant, contemporary metal pergolas are often made of aluminium or steel. You can opt for simple, straight lines or upgrade to laser-cut panels or integrated lighting to elevate your outdoor space.

• Bioclimatic. Equipped with adjustable louvers, bioclimatic pergolas are made of maintenance-free aluminium. You can easily modulate sunlight and ventilation according to changing weather conditions.

• Free-standing. You don’t need to attach a free-standing pergola to your house, so you can set it up wherever you want, such as by the pool, on your deck or in the middle of your garden. Available in various materials, this style is perfect for all types of landscaping.

Regardless of which option you choose, investing in a high-quality, professionally installed pergola will add undeniable charm to your property. Now, it’s time to pick the one that suits your style!