Many Australian homeowners are asking: “Should I replace my bathtub?” That question now sits alongside broader bathroom renovation considerations as families balance comfort, functionality and property value in homes that are increasingly due for updates.

Australia’s housing market and renovation industry has long signalled that bathrooms show their age after about 15 to 20 years, with fixtures such as tubs, tapware and tiles outlasting their useful lives and showing signs of wear, leaks or outdated style.

When to consider replacement

Bathtub replacement is often prompted by functional problems: visible cracks, persistent leaks, rust or mould are common signs that a bath has reached the end of its usefulness and could be driving up maintenance costs. Resurfacing can address cosmetic issues, but deep structural damage or chronic deterioration typically requires full replacement.

For households with changing needs, accessibility is key. Older tubs with high sides can become hazards for people with limited mobility, prompting many to opt for accessible models such as walk-in tubs or barrier-free showers that reduce fall risk while enhancing everyday usability.

Aesthetic considerations also play a role; a bathtub that looks outdated or clashes with a renovated bathroom’s design may inspire a refresh purely for visual appeal. Modern design trends increasingly favour freestanding baths or integrated spa-style tubs as statement pieces in contemporary bathrooms.

Costs and options

Replacing a bathtub in Australia typically ranges from about $1200 to $10,000 or more, depending on the type, style and installation complexity, with freestanding and designer tubs at the upper end of that range.

Experts stress budgeting for both the tub itself and professional installation, including licensed plumbing and waterproofing to ensure compliance with building standards. Bathroom renovations overall, which often include replacing tubs along with other fixtures, can range from modest cosmetic updates to major overhauls costing tens of thousands of dollars.

Making the right choice

Whether it’s for improved comfort, enhanced safety, updated style or adding long-term value to a home, homeowners are encouraged to assess both practical needs and broader renovation goals before taking the plunge on a bathtub replacement. Hiring experienced tradespeople early in the planning stage can help avoid costly surprises and ensure choices align with lifestyle as well as budget.