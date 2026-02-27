Lazy River Estate Dubbo held their first Twilight Markets for the year last Friday, February 13, and it was a big "yes!" from the many who attended.

The weather was perfect, with many enjoying their evening meal at Hippo Beach on the river, the breeze and the perfect sunset with the elevated back deck proving equally popular.

A good balance of stalls and food selections proved to be the icing on the cake.

Well done to all involved.

A most enjoyable evening at a most perfect local destination.