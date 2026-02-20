If your living room needs a design refresh, your coffee table could be the perfect place to start. Stylists say small changes to the centrepiece of your lounge can instantly make a room feel more curated and contemporary.

One key principle is playing with height and texture. Interior designers recommend grouping objects of differing heights – such as a tall vase, a stack of art books and a candle – to create visual movement. Mixing materials like wood, glass, ceramic and fabric adds personality and depth to the display, helping it look effortless rather than cluttered.

Adding greenery or natural elements is another easy way to bring life to your table. A fresh bouquet, a small leafy plant or even dried branches can soften the harder lines of metal, stone or glass surfaces and add seasonal interest. Plants also help make spaces feel more welcoming and alive.

Colour balance plays a big role in achieving a magazine-worthy look. Sticking to two or three complementary shades creates harmony; neutral tones accented with a bold pop of colour can lend a modern, stylish finish. Use accessories that echo colours found elsewhere in the room – such as cushions or artwork – to tie the whole space together.

Stylists also stress the importance of negative space. Leaving a little empty surface around your objects gives each item room to breathe and prevents the arrangement from feeling overcrowded.

A decorative tray can help organise your display and keep it looking intentional. Trays frame smaller items and create a defined area for your décor, which is especially effective on larger tables. Trays can also make it easier to clear the table quickly when needed.

Whether your coffee table is timber, marble, metal or glass, these simple styling strategies can elevate its look and make it a focal point of your living room.