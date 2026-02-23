What can you tell us about yourself? I co-own Creative Capture with my husband Anthony. Creative Capture is a 360 Photo Booth and Glambot Hire business. It is so much fun – it doesn't feel like work! We have the privilege of being part of so many special events and it is something I never take for granted. I have been a director on the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation charity since 2022. I became a strong advocate for the importance of sun safety and accessible skin checks after losing my Dad to Melanoma in 2021. I am also a Justice of the Peace and have been for 24 years!

Do you have a nickname? Sal, Salsie.

Where did you grow up? Dubbo. Born, raised, and schooled.

How long have you lived in Narromine? Some 25 years! Anthony is a Narromine local and when we got together, he had no intention of leaving Narromine, so I made the big move down the road. I am not sure how many years you have to live here to be officially considered a local, but I really love Narromine and the community.

What are you watching at the moment? I always have a variety of shows on the go! I love reality TV, especially trashy reality tv. I find it a way of trying to switch off at the end of the day and not have to think.

What would you be lost without? Sadly... my phone! My entire life is on my phone. So much of the work I do for Creative Capture is done with apps on my phone, my bank cards are on it, internet banking, it's my camera, I use it for podcasts or listening to music, and importantly, how I maintain contact with people.

What music do you like to listen to? I don't have a favourite genre. I enjoy a range of different music and what I listen to can really depend on my mood. I really love the 80's music. I am also always on the hunt for fun, upbeat and cool songs that be used to accompany 360 videos as well.

Do you have any pets? We have a fur baby, a 15-year-old Beagle.

What advice would you give your younger self? When your Dad is telling you to wear a hat and sunscreen, he isn't just being a nag, and you do not know better! It is important, and you will be thankful you did when you get older, not only for the protection of your skin from skin cancer, but for the anti-ageing benefits as well such as prevention of wrinkles and fine lines!

If you were stranded on a desert island, what three things would you bring with you? Sun protection, my phone, and Anthony (my husband).