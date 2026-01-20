Designing the perfect deck or balcony requires careful attention to detail. Do you want a functional space that also looks good? A well-chosen outdoor rug can meet both needs! Here are some tips to help you make the right choice.

Material

The rug material you choose depends on various factors. If your patio or deck is wooden, consider a rug made from natural fibres such as jute or coir. These materials allow the wood to breathe while letting rainwater evaporate, preventing mildew from forming.

If you have a concrete or fibreglass balcony, rugs made from synthetic materials like rubber or polyester are best. These durable materials can withstand the elements, and they’re also comfortable underfoot.

Colour

Is the area where you plan to place the rug in direct sunlight? If so, consider a light, natural shade that’s less likely to fade.

If your outdoor space is shaded or covered, add brightness with a rug in a more vibrant colour. For areas that aren’t protected from rain or windborne dirt, choose a dark rug that’s easy to clean.

Need inspiration? Ask an expert at your local home supplies store.