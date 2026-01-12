Building your own garden shed requires that you make many decisions, including the choice of flooring. Do you know which is best for your situation? Here are a few options you may want to consider.

Plywood

Plywood is a popular flooring material because it’s inexpensive and easy to install. It can support the weight of heavier items quite well. However, if untreated, it can warp in humid conditions.

Vinyl

Vinyl is another affordable flooring choice you can quickly install over a solid base like concrete. You can choose from a wide array of colours and patterns, adding a unique touch to your space. Vinyl resists humidity better than wood but may have a shorter lifespan.

Cork

If you spend a lot of time tinkering in your garden shed, consider a cork floor. Cork is comfortable underfoot and acts as a natural insulator, keeping the space cosy in both summer and winter. However, it requires regular waterproofing treatments. Although cork is slightly more expensive and requires more maintenance than some other options, you may find it a worthwhile investment.

Are you unsure of which flooring option to choose? Ask a professional for advice at your local home renovation centre, and build your ideal garden shed.