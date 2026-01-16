PHOTO
Do you have the urge to do some gardening, but feel the yard you want to beautify lacks direct sunlight? No worries! Many magnificent plants thrive in the shade. Take a look at these options.
• Astilbe. Add a splash of colour to your garden with these pink, red, mauve or white flowers. These delicate blooms will create a cheerful atmosphere.
• Azalea. This hardy, low-maintenance shrub produces flamboyant blooms.
• Begonia. This plant yields an abundance of small flowers that will infuse your shade garden with whimsy.
• Fern. Known for their lacy foliage, ferns are easy to grow. Keep in mind they can be invasive, so monitor their growth closely.
• Hosta. This broad-leafed perennial is adorned with long-stemmed pink, lavender or white flowers. It spreads easily, so keep an eye on it! It does prefer cooler climates.
• Bigleaf hydrangea. This plant boasts large heads of flowers or ball-like corymbs that will add a good dose of colour to your garden.
You may also want to consider species like fuchsia, forget-me-not, rhododendron, clematis, impatiens, maidenhair ferns and daylilies. Some of these, however, may not suit warmer climates.
There are more options than you might think! Visit a garden centre near you for personalised advice, including alternative suggestions from their native stock.