Do you have the urge to do some gardening, but feel the yard you want to beautify lacks direct sunlight? No worries! Many magnificent plants thrive in the shade. Take a look at these options.

• Astilbe. Add a splash of colour to your garden with these pink, red, mauve or white flowers. These delicate blooms will create a cheerful atmosphere.

• Azalea. This hardy, low-maintenance shrub produces flamboyant blooms.

• Begonia. This plant yields an abundance of small flowers that will infuse your shade garden with whimsy.

• Fern. Known for their lacy foliage, ferns are easy to grow. Keep in mind they can be invasive, so monitor their growth closely.

• Hosta. This broad-leafed perennial is adorned with long-stemmed pink, lavender or white flowers. It spreads easily, so keep an eye on it! It does prefer cooler climates.

• Bigleaf hydrangea. This plant boasts large heads of flowers or ball-like corymbs that will add a good dose of colour to your garden.

You may also want to consider species like fuchsia, forget-me-not, rhododendron, clematis, impatiens, maidenhair ferns and daylilies. Some of these, however, may not suit warmer climates.

There are more options than you might think! Visit a garden centre near you for personalised advice, including alternative suggestions from their native stock.