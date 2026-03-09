What can you tell us about yourself? I wear many hats! I’m a mum, wife, chef, canteen manager and business owner.

I used to own a cafe and cake shop and sold it to take a break – now I’m looking at getting back into baking but in a whole new way!

I love travelling, family time, delicious food and the colour pink!

Who was your inspiration growing up? The Spice Girls! Not because I thought I could actually become a global pop star, but because they made confidence look fun!

They were loud, bold, totally themselves, and didn’t apologise for it. Which, as a kid, felt pretty powerful!

So yes, while other kids had role models in history books, mine were dancing around in platform sneakers shouting about “girl power”, and honestly, I think that worked out just fine!

What advice would you give your younger self? Be brave, don’t worry about what anyone else thinks. As long as you know you’re being authentically kind and yourself, that’s all that matters!

Do you have any pets? Yes! One bunny named Sparky – but technically he’s my daughter Tilly’s pet!

What’s your favourite thing to cook? I love making desserts! I like cooking what I like to eat! Actually, I think scones would have to be one of my all-time fav things to cook (and eat!)

What do you love about our region? So much! I love the sense of community; somehow everyone seems connected in one way or another.

And let’s be honest, not every town can say they’ve got a world-famous zoo like Taronga Western Plains Zoo right down the road – that’s a pretty cool brag!

It’s also an incredible place to raise a family. There’s space to exercise and relax, strong schools, and plenty of sport and activities to keep everyone busy.

So really, what I love about Dubbo isn’t just one thing, it’s the lifestyle, the people, the space, and that feeling you get when you know you’re exactly where you’re meant to be.

Where do you love to visit? Anywhere and everywhere. We’ve been on so many family adventures. We love exploring new places.

Last year we went to Spain and this year we’re planning a trip to New Zealand. The year after: Uluru!

What is your favourite thing to do in your spare time? My favourite ways to spend my spare time are getting lost in a good book, travelling whenever I can, trying new places to eat, and dreaming up fun, creative ways to promote my latest venture – Daisy!

What new skills would you like to master? I recently purchased a preloved Cricut machine – so I’d love to master that.

Turning all those ideas in my head into something fun and useful. So many crafty tips and tricks to learn.

What’s the best way to start the day? The best way to start my day is with a good coffee, a quiet little read, and a few peaceful moments to myself before everyone else wakes up... and obviously a quick scroll on socials!